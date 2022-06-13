SafeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,271.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $4,271.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,267.36 or 1.00049830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028133 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00185702 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00087542 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00111146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00157047 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004216 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

