Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,827 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.38. The stock has a market cap of $454.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

