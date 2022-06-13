Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $77.40 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

