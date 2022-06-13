Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE IRM opened at $51.04 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,679 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

