Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $463.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $517.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

