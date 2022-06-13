Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $146.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.68 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

