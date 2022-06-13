Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 3.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $586,785,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $217,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

NYSE CRM traded down $10.40 on Monday, hitting $168.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,957. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 164.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average is $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,916,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.