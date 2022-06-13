Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock traded down $10.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.77. 140,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 164.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,916,364 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

