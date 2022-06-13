Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $178.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,916,364. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

