Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 191 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

