Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

