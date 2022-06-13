Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE SBII remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Sandbridge X2 has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth about $4,855,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sandbridge X2 by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sandbridge X2 by 2,432.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

