SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $391.13.

SBA Communications stock opened at $325.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.22 and a 200-day moving average of $339.00. SBA Communications has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

