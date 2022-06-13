Scala (XLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $367.00

Scala (XLA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $480,285.83 and approximately $367.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00382625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00512642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.