Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.77) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.74) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FRA:SHA opened at €6.11 ($6.57) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a one year high of €16.74 ($18.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.26.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

