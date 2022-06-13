Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.