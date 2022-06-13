Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.89

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.89 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 1380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.