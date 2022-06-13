ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.27

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and $19,088.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,846,780 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

