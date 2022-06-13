Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SRL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%.
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
