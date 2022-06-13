Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. ( NYSE:SRL Get Rating ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

