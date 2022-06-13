Sentinel Price Down 29% Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $430,797.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,493,275,496 coins and its circulating supply is 9,387,979,560 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

