Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

