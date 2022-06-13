Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys New Position in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 81,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOCL opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

