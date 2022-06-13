Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $316,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,363 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $49.88 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.