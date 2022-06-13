Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $268,000 Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after buying an additional 82,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

