Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 64,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.