SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Price Target Raised to €7.80 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.40 ($7.96) to €7.80 ($8.39) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

About SGL Carbon (Get Rating)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

