SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Price Target Raised to €7.80 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.40 ($7.96) to €7.80 ($8.39) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.
About SGL Carbon
