Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Rises By 174.3%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the May 15th total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of IMPX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.