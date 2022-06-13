Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Rises By 120.0%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:ASZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,247,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 256,864 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 650,503 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (ASZ)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.