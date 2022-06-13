Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Rises By 120.0%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,247,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 256,864 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 650,503 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.