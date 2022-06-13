Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Declines By 72.0%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 469,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 334,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,437,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 289,148 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 288,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.