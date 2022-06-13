Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Rises By 104.0%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the May 15th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. 591,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

