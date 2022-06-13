Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Decreases By 45.8%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFOI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,320. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFOI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

