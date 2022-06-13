Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 73.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,514. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.