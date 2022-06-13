Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 73.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IFV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,514. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.