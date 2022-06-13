Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Grows By 200.0%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GYRO traded up $12.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

