Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Drops By 69.7%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Heineken from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.51.

Shares of HEINY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 262,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,939. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

