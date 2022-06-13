Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Drops By 65.2%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the May 15th total of 732,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

