Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Rises By 107.6%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,526 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

HEQ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,772. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.