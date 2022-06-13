Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declines By 58.9%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,204. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

