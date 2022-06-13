Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declines By 49.4%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:KYN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.84. 1,348,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,788. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

