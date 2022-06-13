Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Decreases By 49.2%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Longeveron stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,673. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of -1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,341.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $62,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913,341 shares in the company, valued at $79,133,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,377 shares of company stock worth $627,158. 41.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longeveron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Longeveron during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Longeveron (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.