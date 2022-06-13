Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Drops By 59.6%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,284. Marlin Technology has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

