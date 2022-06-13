Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Increases By 200.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of MCHVY stock remained flat at $$6.26 during midday trading on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China (Get Rating)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.