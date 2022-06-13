Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Increases By 200.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Shares of MCHVY stock remained flat at $$6.26 during midday trading on Monday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.
