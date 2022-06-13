Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Drops By 42.3%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

New Vista Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,129. New Vista Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

