Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Declines By 54.4%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PVCT traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
