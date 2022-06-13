Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Declines By 54.4%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PVCT traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.