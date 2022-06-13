Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Expands By 177.1%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the May 15th total of 555,700 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares in the company, valued at $100,929,483. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 over the last ninety days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $700.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

