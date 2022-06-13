Short Interest in Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Expands By 112.5%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

RPMT remained flat at $$1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 22,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,903. Rego Payment Architectures has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

