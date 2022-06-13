Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Expands By 197.0%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 197.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGIOY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. 239,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

