Short Interest in Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Drops By 66.7%

Jun 13th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAEYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

