Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Rises By 109.7%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

