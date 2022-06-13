Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Drops By 60.6%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SONVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonova in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

Shares of SONVY opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. Sonova has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

