Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Grows By 237.5%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MXF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.